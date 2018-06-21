CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s coast guard says it has rescued some 80 African migrants, including four women and two children, and recovered one body in the Mediterranean Sea east of the capital, Tripoli.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said late Wednesday that the migrants were found on a damaged rubber boat and had remained at sea for around four hours before the coast guard arrived.

He said the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid, and were handed over to anti-migration authorities.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war elsewhere in Africa. Traffickers have exploited Libya’s chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed a longtime dictator.

Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.