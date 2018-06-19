Maine Gov. Paul LePage took to Twitter to blame the state Legislature for the closure of a Fuddruckers restaurant in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage took to Twitter to blame the state Legislature for the closure of a Fuddruckers restaurant in Ellsworth.

Fuddruckers announced its closure Tuesday after about three years in business, citing seasonal business, rising labor costs and overall costs of doing business as reasons for its closure. The Bangor Daily News reports the Republican governor responded to the notice by suggesting the Legislature could prevent rising labor costs and overall costs of business.

Another person responding to the closing online suggested that Fuddruckers’ prices were too high for the area, saying “you can get a great burger in this town for a much cheaper price.”

Owned by Luby’s Inc., of Houston, Texas, Fuddruckers listed 110 franchise locations on its website.

