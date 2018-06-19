Legislative proposals to overhaul teacher regulations and add more school zone speed cameras in New York City are on the table as New York state lawmakers enter the final days of the legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Proposals to overhaul teacher regulations and add more school zone speed cameras in New York City are on the table as New York state lawmakers enter the final days of the legislative session.

The Senate and Assembly hope to adjourn for the year on Wednesday.

High-profile proposals to extend the statute of limitations for child molestation, crack down on government corruption and eliminate cash bail in criminal cases aren’t expected to get votes before lawmakers head home.

Two of the biggest remaining debates center on proposals to allow more school zone speed cameras in New York City and overhaul teacher evaluations.

Lawmakers are also expected to take up hundreds of bills of importance to specific communities, such as the renewal of local taxes.