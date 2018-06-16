A North Carolina legislator has released more than 1,100 pages of un-redacted emails after a constituent and the American Civil Liberties Union sought them

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina legislator has released more than 1,100 pages of un-redacted emails after a constituent and the American Civil Liberties Union sought them.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Republican Rep. Beverly Boswell of Dare County released the emails that the ACLU and Craig Merrill of Kitty Hawk had sought. Merrill asked for the emails mainly because of Boswell’s advocacy of a repeal of a plastic bag ban on the Outer Banks.

ACLU spokeswoman Molly Rivera said in an email that the case had not been heard yet in Superior Court. She says Boswell provided records after the ACLU made it clear that it pursue their release in court.

The ACLU provided The Daily Advance a copy of the emails, which the Advance is reviewing.

___

Information from: The Daily Advance, http://www.dailyadvance.com/