Dozens of immigrants from Latin America were transferred by immigration officials to a federal prison in Oregon, and a lawyer with a group of attorneys that wants to represent them says they've been denied access to them
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Immigrants from Latin America were transferred by immigration officials to a federal prison in Oregon, and a lawyer with a group of attorneys that wants to represent them says they’ve been denied access.
Attorney Stephen Manning of Portland says Immigration and Customs Enforcement also has not made assurances that the immigrants who authorities say came into the United States illegally will be able to meet with attorneys before they’re deported.
Carissa Cutrell, a spokeswoman for ICE, as the agency is known by its acronym, said it is working to ensure that detainees have appropriate access to lawyers.
Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation plan to visit the prison in Sheridan soon. Sen. Jeff Merkley has been particularly critical of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has seen immigrants separated from their children.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH