NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese immigrant with a young American family in New York has won an emergency stay that temporarily prevents his deportation.
The Legal Aid Society said Wednesday a federal judge also ordered Xiu Qing You (show-ching-YOU’) to be released from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in New Jersey.
The 39-year-old Queens resident was arrested last month when he showed up for a green card interview.
You has a 4-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. He was eligible for legal immigration status as the husband of a U.S. citizen, but failed to leave years ago as instructed.
Also being held at the New Jersey facility is a pizza shop employee from Ecuador who was arrested two weeks ago while making a delivery to a U.S. Army base in Brooklyn.