MOSCOW (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Russian human rights activist has been arrested after a court in northwestern Russia overturned his acquittal on criminal charges.

The lawyer, Viktor Anufriev, told Russia’s Ekho Moskvy radio that police detained his client Yuri Dmitriev on Wednesday and put him in custody in the province of Karelia. Dmitriev’s arrest followed a local court overturning his acquittal in the controversial criminal case.

Dmitriev earlier spent 13 months in custody on child pornography charges that he dismissed as a provocation. The charges widely were viewed as punishment for his activism and effort to document Soviet-era repression.

The European Union criticized the “dubious charges” against Dmitriev, saying Wednesday that it expects Russia to drop the case and another involving rights campaigner Oyub Titiev, who is jailed in the province of Chechnya.