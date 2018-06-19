A lawsuit claims a Portland-area attorney deceptively managed to secure a four-bedroom house at $1,550 a month indefinitely in a neighborhood where similar homes cost at least $2,300 per month

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit claims a Portland-area attorney deceptively managed to secure a four-bedroom house at $1,550 a month indefinitely in a neighborhood where similar homes cost at least $2,300 per month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports landlord Angela Bell’s attorney, Breckenridge Cartwright, in a suit against lawyer Kevin Preston, says his client didn’t realize the lease for the Clackamas home contained a highly unusual clause freezing the rent until after signing it.

Cartwright says his client asked Preston to sign a lease created by her property manager, but Preston declined and “instead drafted this lease, and then rushed her through the signing of it.”

Preston said a written statement that he doesn’t “comment on pending litigation,” but says he “very much disagree with the characterization of the facts set forth in the complaint.”

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com