OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its rolls was so hot that it caused second-degree burns for a mentally disabled veteran.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 22-year-old Nathanael Smith of Florida. He was discharged from the Army after a severe training accident.

The suit says Smith and his family were at Lambert’s Cafe in Ozark last year when the server placed an extremely hot roll on his plate. The suit says he grabbed it, but because of his brain injury, his reaction to pain was to clench his fist and dig his hand into the roll.

The lawsuit says Smith was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with second-degree burns.

A message seeking comment from Lambert’s representatives Wednesday wasn’t returned.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com