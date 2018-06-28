BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit accuses an Idaho property management company of fraudulently moving or taking up to $1 million from the property owners it contracted with.

The Idaho Statesman reports the suit, filed June 11, alleges Meridian-based Paradigm Property Solutions, LLC, through its owner, Ronald Jaques, took as much as $750,000 to $1 million from property owners’ trust accounts and moved it to other accounts without permission.

The lawsuit’s allegations include fraud and claims that Jaques converted, commingled and exercised personal dominion over funds that Paradigm Entities was bound to hold in trust for the plaintiffs and their tenants.

Jaques’ attorney, Chad Moody, argues that the lawsuit accuses Jaques of improper conversion of money, but there was no evidence that the funds went to Jaques’ personal account.

Paradigm Property Solutions did not respond to a call and email from the Statesman.

