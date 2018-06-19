Lawmakers in the New York state Legislature plan to wrap up the 2018 session with final votes expected on bills to expand school zone speed cameras and overhaul teacher evaluations
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Legislature plan to wrap up the 2018 session.
The Senate and Assembly both plan to adjourn on Wednesday, with final votes expected on bills to expand school zone speed cameras and overhaul teacher evaluations.
Democrats and Republicans are also working on a compromise school security bill; GOP lawmakers favor more funds for armed school security, while Democrats want to allow teachers to petition a judge to confiscate firearms from the homes of troubled students.
The session began in January.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
A number of high-profile proposals to authorize sports betting, eliminate cash bail for most criminal offenses and legalize marijuana never got a vote.