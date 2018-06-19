Lawmakers in the New York state Legislature plan to wrap up the 2018 session with final votes expected on bills to expand school zone speed cameras and overhaul teacher evaluations

The Senate and Assembly both plan to adjourn on Wednesday, with final votes expected on bills to expand school zone speed cameras and overhaul teacher evaluations.

Democrats and Republicans are also working on a compromise school security bill; GOP lawmakers favor more funds for armed school security, while Democrats want to allow teachers to petition a judge to confiscate firearms from the homes of troubled students.

The session began in January.

A number of high-profile proposals to authorize sports betting, eliminate cash bail for most criminal offenses and legalize marijuana never got a vote.