LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say seven officers fired their weapons when a robbery suspect drove toward them.

Police on Saturday identified the officers involved in Thursday’s shooting. All are part of a community policing division in northeast Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the suspect as 18-year-old Terrence White.

Police earlier said officers found White sleeping in a sport utility vehicle reported stolen at gunpoint. Police said White had an assault-style rifle in the passenger seat and was shot after he awoke and tried to flee.

The officers who fired their weapons are 37-year-old Jeremiah Beason, 24-year-old Anthony Gariano, 32-year-old Jordan Anderson, 42-year-old Frank Rycraft, 36-year-old Robert Stephenson, 31-year-old Joseph Aguilos and 42-year-old Craig McIntosh.

They are on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed.