Regular bass season covering all waters in the state opens Saturday
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The regular bass season covering all waters in the state opens Saturday.
Anglers are permitted to keep five bass that are 12 inches or larger in size. Special regulations exist on certain waters. Anglers are advised to check the current fishing regulations in areas where they fish.
Anglers in many sections of the state already have been able to catch and release for largemouth and smallmouth bass. That season ends Saturday.
State officials also are advising anglers and boaters to make sure to clean, drain and dry fishing and boating equipment after every use to prevent the spread of invasive species.
