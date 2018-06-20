Los Angeles police have released body camera video showing officers interacting with a man before he died in custody

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released video showing officers interacting with a man before he died in custody.

The release of the video Wednesday marks the first time the department has voluntarily released body camera footage to the media. It follows a policy change requiring the release of video from “critical incidents” within 45 days.

The footage shows officers interacting with Jose Chavez on May 6 after a 911 caller reported he was walking around with a brick. At one point Chavez picked up a metal pipe and officers eventually used a bean bag shotgun and stun gun. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

His family has said police should have done more to deescalate the situation.

Chief Charlie Beck says an internal review is ongoing, but it appears officers followed protocol.

MICHAEL BALSAMO