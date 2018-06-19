Los Angeles County will spend more than $2 billion to replace its aging downtown Men's Central Jail with a new facility that includes services for the growing number of medically and mentally ill inmates
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will spend more than $2 billion to replace its aging downtown Men’s Central Jail with a new facility that includes treatment for a growing number of medically and mentally ill inmates.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to fund the Consolidated Correctional Treatment Facility. It’s expected to open in 2028.
Sheriff Jim McDowell calls the vote a “just and right move forward.”
The Sheriff’s Department says the current 1960s-era jail building has cramped and windowless cells, is falling apart and can’t meet the current needs of inmates in the nation’s largest jail system.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
The Sheriff’s Department says 70 percent of county jail inmates report a medical or mental illness and the system is struggling to meet court-ordered mandates to provide them with proper care.