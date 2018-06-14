A plaque remembering the World War II servicemen killed in a plane crash on Kodiak Island has been installed at a trailhead near the wreckage site

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A plaque remembering the World War II servicemen killed in a plane crash on Kodiak Island has been installed at a trailhead near the wreckage site.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Kodiak Veterans Outreach recently placed the memorial at the start of Sharatin Trail to recognize the 1942 crash that left seven men dead and one injured.

A Douglas B-18A crashed at Sharatin Mountain shortly after takeoff in April 1942. The wreckage remains near the top of the mountain.

Leonard Martin says he first stumbled upon the site while hunting on the mountain in 1990. He says he wanted to do something for years to remember the servicemen, but a plan for a memorial didn’t come into place until after he joined the outreach group in 2016.

___

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com