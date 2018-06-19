The Kentucky Court of Appeals' new chief judge is being sworn in during a public ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Court of Appeals’ new chief judge is being sworn in during a public ceremony.
Judge Denise G. Clayton will take the oath of office from Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson County Judicial Center in Louisville.
The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that Clayton is the first black judge to serve as chief judge of the Court of Appeals and is first black woman to serve on the court.
Clayton was officially sworn in June 1. The ceremonial swearing-in is Wednesday.
She was elected by fellow Court of Appeals judges to be chief judge and will serve for two years. She succeeds Court of Appeals Judge Joy A. Kramer.