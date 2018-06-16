The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is planning to invest more money into an effort to get more junk cars off of its roads

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is planning to invest more money into an effort to get more junk cars off of its roads.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a line item in its fiscal year 2019 budget to add an extra $30,000 specifically toward removing junk cars from borough roads.

Abandoned and broken-down vehicles are a common sight on roads in many areas of the Kenai Peninsula.

Some cities in the peninsula have enforcement codes on abandoned and junk vehicles, but outside the cities there are no regulations other than keeping them out of the borough right-of-way.

Assembly member Willy Dunne said at a June 5 meeting that the junk cars can be a safety hazard for drivers, road maintenance equipment and emergency vehicles.

