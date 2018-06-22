SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) — A Kenai Peninsula man died after he was stabbed inside a home he had entered while armed.
Alaska State Troopers say 48-year-old Travis Stubblefield of Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) died Thursday night.
Troopers say Stubblefield, armed with a shotgun, entered a Kasilof home where two men and a woman were inside.
Troopers say Stubblefield struggled with the two men and was stabbed multiple times.
The men and the woman fled and were detained by responding troopers.
Troopers say Stubblefield barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate.
Officers with the troopers’ Special Emergency Response Team eventually entered the home. They found Stubblefield dead.