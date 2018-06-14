Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman President Donald Trump freed from a life sentence, say they won't stop advocating for other people serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman President Donald Trump freed from life in federal prison, say they won’t stop advocating for other people serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

The women appeared together on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday.

Johnson says she plans “to magnify this issue” on behalf of inmates still behind bars.

NBC reports that Kardashian West says she’s already brought other cases to the White House, using her status as a reality TV celebrity for the greater good.

Kardashian West says people are asking her if she’s getting into politics, “and I say ‘no, I’m still doing me.'”