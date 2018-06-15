A Sedgwick County commissioner accused of misspending more than $10,000 in campaign funds and trying to cover it up has asked a judge to dismiss his indictment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County commissioner accused of misspending more than $10,000 in campaign funds and trying to cover it up has asked a judge to dismiss his indictment.

A defense filing Friday in the case against Michael O’Donnell contends the U.S. government has needlessly interjected itself in matters traditionally reserved for state authorities.

O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to a 12-count indictment alleging wire fraud and money laundering.

The motion says “over zealous prosecution” sometimes occur when prosecutors throw a wide net on criminal corruption. It contends O’Donnell came to law enforcement’s attention during an investigation of other higher profile people.

It argues investigators uncovered the alleged campaign finance violations, and charged him instead of referring the matter to state officials.

Prosecutors did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.