WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled for the Trump administration in a case about prison terms that was argued by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The justices said in a 5-3 decision Monday that judges need not provide detailed explanations when modifying a prison sentence. The case has limited consequences. The inmate whose appeal the high court decided argued for a term of nine years. Rosenstein pushed for the term the judge imposed, 9 ½ years.
Justice Stephen Breyer said in his majority opinion that the brief explanation the judge provided was sufficient.
Justices Anthony Kennedy, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
Justice Neil Gorsuch took no part in the case.