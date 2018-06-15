A jury has found a Maryland town must pay a towing business owner $260,000 in damages for denying him business based on his Middle Eastern background
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (AP) — A jury has found a Maryland town must pay a towing business owner $260,000 in damages for denying him business based on his Middle Eastern background.
The Washington Post reported Friday that Greg’s Towing had been picking up vehicles in Riverdale Park for years when Mamoun “Mike” Ashkar and his brother bought the company.
Ashkar said he heard the assistant police chief telling others “somebody needs to tell that camel jockey he isn’t towing for Riverdale.” He said top officials in the police department called him a “camel jockey” and “foreigner.”
The lawsuit says officials wrongly claimed Ashkar failed to pass background checks and disparaged his employees as criminals.
Town Manager John N. Lestitian says the town plans to file a motion asking a judge to reconsider the jury’s May decision.
