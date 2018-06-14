A jury found a 20-year-old Georgia man guilty of robbing three men at gunpoint
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A jury has found a 20-year-old Georgia man guilty of robbing three men at gunpoint.
Prosecutors in Henry County said in a news release Thursday that Malachi Frazier of McDonough was convicted Wednesday of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Three men were walking in a wood line between two apartment complexes on Jan. 13, 2017, when Frazier approached them at gunpoint. Prosecutors say Frazier ordered them to the ground and demanded they empty their pockets. Frazier then fled with the victims’ wallets and cellphones.
During a lineup, a victim recognized Frazier as a classmate from high school.
Frazier is set to be sentenced June 27.