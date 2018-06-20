BOSTON (AP) — Jurors are heading back to federal court for a third day of deliberations in the case against a former New England Mafia boss charged with killing a nightclub owner more than two decades ago.
Jurors in the Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme case left the Boston courthouse Wednesday without reaching a verdict. They’re expected to get back to work on Thursday.
Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, are charged in the 1993 strangling of Steven DiSarro. Salemme and Weadick deny involvement in DiSarro’s killing.
DiSarro’s remains were found in 2016 near a mill building in Providence, Rhode Island.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
Salemme headed the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s.
DiSarro’s family members said in a statement on Tuesday that the trial has helped provide them closure.