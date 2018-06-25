GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Jury deliberations are to continue Tuesday in the murder trial of a white Georgia man who’s accused in what prosecutors called the racist slaying of a black man in 1983.
News outlets report jurors began deliberating Monday afternoon. Frank Gebhardt is accused of killing Timothy Coggins, who witnesses said was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck.
Coggins’ body was found in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983. Prosecutors have said Coggins was killed because he was dating a white woman. The case remained unsolved for decades.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the jury of 10 whites and two blacks met for about an hour before leaving for the day.
Another man, Bill Moore Sr., is also accused in the case. His trial will take place later.