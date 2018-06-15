A federal judge in New Jersey will let rapper Juelz Santana play the first five dates of his upcoming tour while he's out on bail stemming from charges that he tried to bring a gun on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport

The judge modified the conditions of Santana’s bail Friday so he can perform shows in New Hampshire, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. He’ll be monitored electronically and accompanied by his mom.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is LaRon James, has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say airport security on March 9 found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescribed oxycodone pills in a carry-on bag containing Santana’s identification.