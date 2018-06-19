A northern Indiana judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of one of the victims killed in a 2014 grocery store shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of one of the victims killed in a 2014 grocery store shooting.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Steven Hostetler ruled Monday against the estate of 44-year-old Rachelle Godfread of South Bend in the Jan. 15, 2014, shooting at a Martin’s Super Market in Elkhart.

The South Bend Tribune reports Hostetler wrote the Indiana Supreme Court has established a precedent that Martin’s had no duty to protect Godfread from being shot.

Authorities have said 22-year-old Shawn Bair shot and killed 20-year-old Martin’s employee Krystle Dikes and then Godfread. Bair also died from gunshot wounds, inflicted by either himself or police.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com