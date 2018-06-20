A judge has turned down a Ferguson lawmaker's attempt to run for a seat in the state Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has turned down a Ferguson lawmaker’s attempt to run for a seat in the state Senate.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green’s ruling on Tuesday dismissed Rep. Courtney Curtis’ bid to run in the 14th Senate district’s Democratic primary election in August.
Curtis’ attorney says he will appeal, but time is running short. The deadline to get on the ballot is Tuesday.
Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal is barred from seeking another term due to term limits. The Missouri Democratic Party barred Curtis from the race to replace her because he had not paid more than $114,000 in fines for violating numerous state campaign finance laws.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com