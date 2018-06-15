A judge is letting a Virginia restaurateur move ahead with his free-speech lawsuit challenging Virginia's restrictive laws on happy-hour advertising

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is letting a Virginia restaurateur move ahead with his free-speech lawsuit challenging the state’s restrictive laws on happy-hour advertising.

Lawyers with Attorney General Mark Herring’s office argued unsuccessfully Friday that Geoff Tracy’s lawsuit against the state Alcoholic Control Board should be tossed out.

Tracy operates Chef Geoff’s restaurants in Tysons Corner as well as in Maryland and the District of Columbia. He filed the suit earlier this year, saying the rules that bar him from advertising drink specials during happy hour restrict his free-speech rights.

Virginia liberalized its rules slightly in 2014 to allow bars to advertise the fact that they offer a happy hour. But bars and restaurants are still prohibited from advertising the prices of discounted drinks.