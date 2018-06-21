FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will serve six months of probation following a January arrest in Florida where authorities initially said he tried to speed away from police.
Broward County court records show Anderson pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor reckless driving as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 25-year-old had faced multiple charges, including a felony count of fleeing and eluding police. Those charges were previously dismissed.
A Sunrise police report shows Anderson’s SUV was stopped after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph (170 kph) in a 45 mph zone.
Anderson set career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in 2017, his second NFL season.
There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from Anderson’s attorney.