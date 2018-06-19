The West Virginia Archives and History Library is holding a public opening of the Sen. Jennings Randolph Collection

The opening is Wednesday at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. An online exhibit will be unveiled and the collection finding aid will be reviewed.

State Chief Justice Margaret Workman and other officials will speak during the program. The West Virginia Division of Culture and History said an exhibit of items will be available to view in the library, and several dozen photographs will be on display in the adjacent Archives and History photo gallery.

Randolph was elected to the U.S. House in 1932 and served seven terms before being defeated in 1946. He won a special election to the U.S. Senate in 1958. He died in 1998.