JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it has struck Gaza after Palestinians tried to launch flaming kites into its territory.

It said aircraft targeted “infrastructure” there Thursday, without elaborating. It said the strike came after Palestinians attempted to launch “arson kites” into Israel.

Israel has been battling large fires caused by kites and balloons rigged with incendiary devices or burning rags launched from Gaza that have destroyed forests, burned crops and killed wildlife and livestock.

There were reports of several airstrikes in Gaza but no reports of casualties.

The military says it has only struck near Palestinians launching the devices and at infrastructure. Israel has warned the current situation of daily airborne arson attacks on its territory won’t be tolerated.

Some Israeli politicians have called for a tougher response.