GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says a teenager has died after being wounded in Israeli shelling along the border.

The Israeli military says it identified two militants crawling toward the security barrier early on Thursday, trying to infiltrate into the country. An Israeli tank fired a shell in their direction and later discovered firebombs at the scene.

The health ministry says 17-year-old Abdel-Fattah Azzom later died in a Gaza hospital.

At least 125 Palestinians have been killed in nearly three months of intermittent anti-blockade Palestinian mass protests along the Gaza frontier. The protests are organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Israel says it is defending its border and nearby communities and accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover for attempts to breach the fence and carry out attacks.