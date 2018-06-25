MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police are investigating after they say a woman died while drifting across her lane and driving into a McCall store.
According to ISP, 61-year-old Cherie Crandall of McCall was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Sunday when police say she lost control of the vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into an apparel and souvenir store.
Crandall was transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance, where she died.
Police say she was not wearing her seat belt.
ISP is investigating the crash.