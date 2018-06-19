A prairie and wetland in northern Iowa are flourishing a few years after two farming brothers donated the land following their deaths
THOR, Iowa (AP) — A prairie and wetland in northern Iowa are flourishing a few years after two farming brothers donated the land following their deaths.
The Des Moines Register reports that Palmer Larson and Roger Larson both died in 2012. The brothers donated 150 acres of land in Humboldt County to the state, which was turned into the Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area.
Bryan Hellyer is a wildlife supervisor with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He says the brothers weren’t openly conservationists, but arranged a meeting with him in 2001. He says they spoke about the goals of the agency, but that he didn’t hear about the donation until after their deaths.
Hellyer and wildlife technician Rob Patterson have spent five years restoring the land to its native condition.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com