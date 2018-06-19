Officials say a 9-year-old boy who was found underwater Sunday at a central Iowa lake has died

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a 9-year-old boy who was found underwater Sunday at a central Iowa lake has died.

The Des Moines Register reports that Landyn Short, of Tama, died Tuesday at a Des Moines Hospital.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was reported missing in the water at Rock Creek State Park, near Grinnell, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was given medical treatment after being found underwater around 2:15 p.m. and was later flown to a Des Moines hospital.

