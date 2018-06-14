Authorities say they have closed an investigation into the death of a child in northeast Iowa after an autopsy shows she died of natural causes

DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they have closed an investigation into the death of a child in northeast Iowa after an autopsy shows she died of natural causes.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has closed the investigation into the death Wednesday of a 6-year-old girl from Dunkerton. The sheriff’s office says an autopsy showed she died after an appendicitis.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation after deputies and medics were called to a Dunkerton home Wednesday morning for a report of a child not breathing. Officials say the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Dunkerton is about 10 miles northeast of Waterloo.