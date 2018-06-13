Police in one Maryland city have announced a new initiative that aims to provide victims a safe place to wait for responding officers after a crime
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have announced a new initiative that aims to provide victims a safe place to wait for responding officers after a crime.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s police department announced the initiative Wednesday.
Participating local businesses will display rainbow-colored stickers that read “Safe Place,” and train employees to call police and provide a space for victims to wait for officers.
Sgt. Kevin Bailey says that sometimes a person has nowhere to go after being subjected to a crime. He says he first learned of the initiative through the Seattle Police Department, whose program was targeted toward LGBTQ victims. Bailey says Baltimore’s program will support all victims of crime.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com