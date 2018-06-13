Police in one Maryland city have announced a new initiative that aims to provide victims a safe place to wait for responding officers after a crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have announced a new initiative that aims to provide victims a safe place to wait for responding officers after a crime.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s police department announced the initiative Wednesday.

Participating local businesses will display rainbow-colored stickers that read “Safe Place,” and train employees to call police and provide a space for victims to wait for officers.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey says that sometimes a person has nowhere to go after being subjected to a crime. He says he first learned of the initiative through the Seattle Police Department, whose program was targeted toward LGBTQ victims. Bailey says Baltimore’s program will support all victims of crime.

