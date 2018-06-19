County commissioners in Indiana have released details about a proposed jail that would be built in a former school building

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — County commissioners in Indiana have released details about a proposed jail that would be built in a former school building.

The Star Press reports that Delaware County officials released details about the response to the county’s request for proposals for the jail in the former Wilson Middle School building. Indianapolis-area firm BW Development was the only company to respond.

The firm’s proposal says the facility would cost $45 million and have the capacity for up to 750 inmates.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on June 25.

The Muncie Community Schools opened the Wilson building in 1995, but closed it in 2014 because of declining enrollment. Property management company ASONS renovated it into office space in 2015 before moving out last year amid cutbacks.

Commissioners recently bought the building for $2.9 million.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com