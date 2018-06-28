FISHERS, Ind. — A suburban Indianapolis man accused of dropping a loaded handgun in an Ikea store that was found — and fired — by a child has been charged.
Sixty-two-year-old Francis T. Wright of Camby was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He faces a July 11 initial hearing.
Fishers police say the weapon fell from Wright’s pants pocket Monday when he sat on a sofa in the furniture store just northeast of Indianapolis. A 6-year-old boy found the gun and fired it. No one was injured.
Ikea apologized for the shooting and said its stores have a no-weapons policy.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Wright. A message seeking comment was left Thursday at his home.