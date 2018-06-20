A bike park in western Indiana has begun work on a wider course that'll accommodate off-road wheel chairs and tandem bikes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A bike park in western Indiana has begun work on a wider course that’ll accommodate off-road wheel chairs and tandem bikes.

The Tribune Star reports that work began Tuesday on the 6-foot-wide (1.8 meters) Warrior Trail in Griffin Bike Park.

Bike park manager Rich Moore says the wider trail will increase accessibility to the park. He says most trails are currently just wide enough to accommodate a single bike.

Moore says the idea was partly inspired by Charles McDonald, a one-armed rider who frequents the park.

Michael Wells is with the Heroes New Hope Foundation, which works with wounded veterans. He says the foundation will be able to use the trail as part of the hunting, fishing and outdoor excursions they host for veterans.

The trail is expected to open next spring.

