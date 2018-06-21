EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are preparing for a high number of mosquitoes in the air this summer.

The Register-Guard reports the mild weather during the past winter and this spring in Lane County has led to a dramatic increase in mosquitoes in the county, which presents a higher risk for mosquito-transmitted illnesses than in previous years.

Lane County Environmental Health put out traps earlier than normal this year because of the explosion in mosquito population. Health officials trap mosquitoes in search of the species that can carry more harmful viruses.

Officials trap mosquitoes and send them to Oregon State University for testing for the viruses.

Officials are mostly concerned about the West Nile and Zika viruses.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com