LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of two men found dead inside a home at the New Jersey shore.
NJ.com reports that officials said Friday that the bodies of 63-year-old Gerald Scarano and 48-year-old Harold Kelly were found after Long Branch officers went to the home Tuesday night to check on the welfare of someone living there.
Monmouth County prosecutors said Friday that authorities haven’t received the medical examiner’s report and cannot release additional information. Prosecutors earlier called the matter an “isolated” incident and said there was no threat to the public.
Long Branch police have said the two “were known to each other.”
