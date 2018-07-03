POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho zoo shut down Tuesday after a wild black bear somehow made it past a perimeter fence and climbed a large tree.

Zoo Idaho Director Peter Pruett says zoo officials and workers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are waiting for the bear to come down so it can be tranquilized.

Pruett says the bear is about 50 feet off the ground in a Ponderosa pine tree and it would be unsafe for the bear to use a tranquilizer gun at that height.

Pruett says the zoo in the city of Pocatello already has two black bears and doesn’t need another.

Officials say the bear is likely a young male looking for new territory.