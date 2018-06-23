BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have decided to replace rather than repair a bridge over Interstate 84 near Boise damaged during a fiery, seven-vehicle crash below the bridge that killed four people.
KTVB-TV reports that Idaho Transportation Department board members on Friday approved spending up to $8 million to replace the Cloverdale Road overpass that sustained fire damage.
Board member Julie DeLorenzo says it would have cost up to $1.5 million to repair the aging bridge that is inadequate for the amount of traffic and pedestrians using it.
The new bridge will have four travel lanes, a higher clearance over the interstate and be more pedestrian friendly.
The crash on June 16 killed a commercial truck driver and four airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/