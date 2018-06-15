Officials at an eastern Idaho nuclear research lab say they want to eliminate 99 employees and hope they will take a voluntary separation agreement
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials at an eastern Idaho nuclear research lab say they want to eliminate 99 employees and hope they will take a voluntary separation agreement.
The Post Register reports Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters said in a notice sent to employees Thursday that the lab is looking to free up “resources for investments in strategic scientific and technical capabilities at the laboratory.”
Peters says the self-select voluntary separation allows employees to pursue other employment opportunities or retire.
Mark Holubar, the lab’s director of human resources and diversity, say the savings will be invested in improvements to the lab’s infrastructure and supporting research and operations.
Peters says there won’t be any layoffs if the target isn’t met.
Employees interested in the offer have until Sept. 4 to apply.
___
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com