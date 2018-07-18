CALDWELL, Idaho — A southwestern Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his sixth DUI conviction.
Thirty-eight-year-old Roy D. Rico of Caldwell received the sentence Tuesday in 3rd District Court in Canyon County. He must serve six years before becoming eligible for parole.
Prosecutors sought a life sentence, contending that was the only way to protect the community.
Rico was arrested in November, and a blood draw found a blood-alcohol content of 0.255, more than three times the legal limit.
At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2015 DUI conviction. He also had felony DUI convictions in 2004 and 2011, as well as misdemeanor DUI convictions in 2001 and 2002.