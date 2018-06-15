Idaho resident hunters can now apply for the state's one grizzly bear hunting tag

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho resident hunters can now apply for the state’s one grizzly bear hunting tag.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says applicants starting Friday have to pay a nonrefundable $16.75 application fee.

Hunters must also prepay the cost of the tag that is about $200. Hunters who had a hunting, fishing or trapping license in 2017 have a lower rate at $167.

Tag fees will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants. Deadline to apply is July 15.

The drawing for the hunting tag is planned for early August.

Idaho’s grizzly bear hunting season is scheduled to run Sept. 1 through Nov. 15

Idaho officials last month approved a limited hunting season for grizzly bears in eastern Idaho just a year after the animals were removed from the Endangered Species List.

The Associated Press