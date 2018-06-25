BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Top Republican leaders will gather in southeastern Idaho this week for the state’s party convention.

Typically the party uses the three-day meeting to elect state leaders and approve new platforms and rules. Party Chairman Jonathan Parker is up for re-election, but so far he faces little competition.

This year, officials will consider resolutions asking the Idaho GOP to oppose a ballot initiative that would expand Medicaid eligibility that is expected to be on the November ballot. There is also a proposed change to the party platform that would encourage penalizing employers in the agricultural sector who knowingly hire employees living in the country illegally.

A separate proposal encouraging tax credits for non-use of public schools that would include home schooling.

This year’s convention will take place in Pocatello and be held June 28-30.